Russia could help N. Korea's possible effort to build 'nuclear triad': expert

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 19 (Yonhap) -- Russia could play a role in facilitating North Korea's possible effort to establish a "nuclear triad" that consists of three key delivery platforms, a U.S. expert said Thursday.

The prediction came amid speculation that Pyongyang may seek military technology assistance from Moscow in return for its alleged delivery of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

The North has been pushing to deploy intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs) -- the two key legs of the nuclear triad, which also includes a strategic bomber.

"It looks like they (North Koreans) are building the second arm of the nuclear triad, absolutely." Joseph Bermudez, senior fellow for imagery analysis at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), said in a CSIS-hosted online forum.

He was referring to the North's apparent pursuit of a SLBM-based "second-strike" capability that would enable the North to launch a nuclear retaliatory attack even after sustaining a "first strike" from an adversary.

Bermudez said that if North Korea can get "not-top-notch" but "more sophisticated" aircraft from Russia, it can build the third arm of the nuclear triad -- in reference to the North's potential acquisition of an air-launched platform.

He raised the possibility of Moscow providing older-generation aircraft to the North.

"It (Russia) could even give North Korea third-generation aircraft," he said. "We're at fifth ... giving North Korea aircraft that are in mothballs is no real big issue for Russia to do."

Speculation over military transfers between the North and Russia rose after the U.S. government revealed last Friday that Pyongyang shipped more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks.

Asked what the North could get in return, Bermudez gave a list of potential items, including "nuclear safety" technology, missile guidance equipment and intelligence-related assistance.

He also said that Russia could share with the North the lessons learned from its war in Ukraine, including the use of unmanned aerial vehicles and landmines, which he said would be "valuable" should it stage a war with the United States or South Korea.



view larger image North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during a reception for him in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Lavrov arrived in Pyongyang earlier in the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

