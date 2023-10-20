SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Medical school quota to rise, state-run hospitals to grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- 'There's need to increase medical workforce; state-run hospitals will grow' (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't to foster state-run hospitals (Donga Ilbo)
-- State-run hospitals to be fostered to match Seoul's top 5 (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to bolster regional state-run hospitals to match Seoul's top 5 (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea to beef up state-run hospitals to reach Seoul's 'Big 5' standards (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Rise in medical school quota takes breather (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Yoon officially announces expanding medical school quota to 'prevent collapse of vital medical services' (Hankyoreh)
-- Regional state-run hospitals to be bolstered to match Seoul's 'Big 5' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea to come up with strong measures in war against illegal short-selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- U.S. Treasury yields to reach 5 pct; BOK holds rate steady (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Democracy depends on quality journalism (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Yoon backs regional hospitals in bid to bridge health gap (Korea Herald)
-- Yoon shows resolve to pursue medical school quota expansion (Korea Times)
(END)