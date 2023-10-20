SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 20.



Korean-language dailies

-- Medical school quota to rise, state-run hospitals to grow (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- 'There's need to increase medical workforce; state-run hospitals will grow' (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't to foster state-run hospitals (Donga Ilbo)

-- State-run hospitals to be fostered to match Seoul's top 5 (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to bolster regional state-run hospitals to match Seoul's top 5 (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea to beef up state-run hospitals to reach Seoul's 'Big 5' standards (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rise in medical school quota takes breather (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Yoon officially announces expanding medical school quota to 'prevent collapse of vital medical services' (Hankyoreh)

-- Regional state-run hospitals to be bolstered to match Seoul's 'Big 5' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea to come up with strong measures in war against illegal short-selling (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- U.S. Treasury yields to reach 5 pct; BOK holds rate steady (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Democracy depends on quality journalism (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Yoon backs regional hospitals in bid to bridge health gap (Korea Herald)

-- Yoon shows resolve to pursue medical school quota expansion (Korea Times)

