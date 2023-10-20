(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Oct. 20)

More doctors, please



Physicians need to embrace wider perspective Korea has an absolute shortage of doctors ― the statistics and what's happening at medical facilities daily back it up.

For instance, the number of physicians (excluding traditional medicine practitioners) per 1,000 Koreans is half of the OECD's average. Severely ill children cannot get treatment due to a lack of pediatricians, and emergency patients die in ambulances while traveling between ERs with paramedics.

Still, doctors say otherwise. The Korean Medical Association (KMA), the largest trade group with 130,000 members, claims the problem is not the number but their misallocation by specialties, hospitals and regions.

It is true to an extent. But doctors must be more honest with themselves.

"The only people who say there is no shortage of doctors in Korea are Korean doctors," an elderly physician confides. The nation must increase physicians first and rectify structural problems later, not vice versa. The government should tackle the two tasks simultaneously, meaning the increase of medical school enrollment quota is a prerequisite.

A ranking health ministry official recently visited Germany and explained the Korean situation. "Why do doctors oppose increasing doctors? We can hardly imagine," the official quoted German doctors as saying. The two countries have quite different medical systems, from how they educate and train doctors to the share of public health care. But a wider gap lies in how they see health care and the medical profession.

Korean doctors cannot deny that the controversy over the optimal number of physicians boils down to their scarcity and worth ― money. They reduced the yearly enrollment quota by 351 in 2006 and have since frozen it at 3,058 for 17 years. The comparable quota for Germany, with a population 1.5 times larger than Korea's, is 11,752. Berlin plans to increase it by 5,000 this year. Three years ago, the Moon Jae-in government tried to increase it by 4,000 over 10 years, but failed in the face of a doctors' strike.

We agree with physicians' calls for medical reforms. Policymakers should rectify the medical fee structure by prioritizing difficult but essential care, like pediatrics, obstetrics and surgery, while reducing non-reimbursed areas in cosmetics and dermatology. They also should exonerate or reduce penalties for doctors who commit medical accidents in good faith. Doctors who work on weekends or holidays should get extra fees, and those serving in remote areas deserve financial and other incentives. But an increase in doctors must occur simultaneously with or before them.

Doctors say the population decline will reduce the number of optimal doctors. However, most industrial countries with the same problem increase physicians to prepare for rising demand amid population aging. The KMA says the abrupt rise in medical school students will lower the quality of their education. However, a study shows that one professor teaches about 1.6 students now, more like tutoring. The comparable ratio at law schools is seven students per professor.

About a decade ago, Korea sharply increased the number of lawyers. Now, legal consumers enjoy a much better services with far greater access and lower fees. Lawyers' incomes fell, but they enjoy better work-life balance. We think doctors should follow in lawyers' footsteps.

Some express concerns ― rightly ― that the current concentration of excellent students in medical schools will aggravate. It will be so for the time being. However, that will disappear if doctors' incomes drop, maybe a decade later. Until then, the government should improve treatments for other sciencemajors.

The time has long passed for the KMA and its members to drop their vocational selfishness and cooperate to improve society from a broader and longer-term perspective. They are dying of overwork but hate to lose vested interests.

The ruling and opposition parties have agreed on the same goal for the first time under this government. More than 70 percent of people also support it. The Yoon Suk Yeol administration should push to increase the enrollment quota by at least 1,000 and discuss details with the KMA, including concrete methods and supplementary steps.

Yoon should do this for the people's right to a healthy life, not to win more parliamentary seats in the general elections next April.

Voters will know the difference.

(END)