NK leader says Pyongyang to build 'forward-looking' ties with Russia: KCNA

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to build a "forward-looking" and "far-reaching" relationship with Russia during his meeting with Russia's foreign minister, state media said Friday.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a two-day visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday in a follow-up to the summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East on Sept. 13. His trip came as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.

"He expressed the steadfast stand of the WPK and the DPRK government to work out a stable, forward-looking, far-reaching plan for the DPRK-Russia relations in the new era by faithfully implementing the agreements made at the summit," Kim was quoted as saying by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in an English-language statement, which used the acronyms for North Korea's official name and the ruling Workers' Party of Korea.

KCNA said Kim and Lavrov discussed "important" maters at a time of "complicated regional and international situation" and reached a consensus during their talks that proceeded in a "friendly" atmosphere.

The foreign ministries of North Korea and Russia signed a plan for bilateral exchanges in 2024-25, it said.



view larger image North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui (R) talks with her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, during a reception for him in Pyongyang on Oct. 18, 2023, in this photo provided by the North's Korean Central News Agency. Lavrov visited Pyongyang earlier in the day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

