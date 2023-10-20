Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #oil #Israel

State-run firm to release strategic oil reverses if Middle East conflict escalates

09:28 October 20, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's state-run oil company said Friday it is inspecting the readiness of local storage facilities to prepare for a potential release of reserves should the ongoing Middle East crisis escalate.

"If the crisis escalates, including a scenario of the war expanding to other parts of the Middle East, we have a plan to release reserve oil in line with the government's policy to stabilize the supply," the Korea National Oil Corp. said in a statement.

The company is currently inspecting the readiness at nine reserve stations across the country to prepare for a contingency, it added.

South Korea maintains a strategic oil reserve of 96 million barrels, sufficient to meet the nation's energy needs for 120 days.

The government, meanwhile, expects the Israel-Hamas conflict to have a limited impact on the domestic supply of energy sources, as the Gaza Strip is located away from the Strait of Hormuz islands, a critical maritime route for the country's energy imports.

The Middle East takes up 67 percent of South Korea's crude imports.

view larger image State-run firm to release strategic oil reverses if Middle East conflict escalates - 1

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK