Lee Mi-ja to become 1st K-pop artist to receive highest cultural merit

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Legendary diva Lee Mi-ja will be awarded the highest national cultural merit for her contribution to the development of Korean pop culture, the government said Friday.

Lee was chosen as the recipient of the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest class of South Korean cultural decoration, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism said.

The 81-year-old is widely considered the most influential trot singer in Korean music history.



Debuting in 1959 with a single, "Pure Nineteen," she rose to stardom with the megahit song, "Camellia Girl" in 1964. She has released over 2,500 songs, also including "Island Village Teacher," "Journey" and "The Reason for My Life," in her career spanning more than six decades.

Including Lee, 31 teams of pop culture artists will be given honors during the 2023 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony to be held at the Haeoreum Grand Theater of the National Theater of Korea in central Seoul on Saturday, according to the ministry.

