S. Korea, Britain hold joint high-tech military training

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and Britain staged combined high-tech military drills this month, Seoul's Army said Friday, amid efforts to bolster military cooperation between the two nations.

The 11-day drills began last Tuesday at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC), a facility employing advanced technologies for realistic ground drills, in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul.

The drills mobilized over 4,000 troops, including a company of the British Army's Scots Guards, as well as some 270 pieces of combat equipment, such as tanks, helicopters and unmanned aircraft.

The exercise included two three-day parts of separate attack and defense operations against a specialized counterforce unit and focused on strengthening the troops' combat capabilities, the Army said.

British troops' latest participation in the drills marked an increase from last year, when the country sent a platoon-level unit, it added.



view larger image South Korean and British troops take part in a combined military exercise at the Korea Combat Training Center (KCTC), a facility employing advanced technologies for realistic ground drills, in Inje, 165 kilometers east of Seoul, in this undated photo provided by the Army on Oct. 20, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

