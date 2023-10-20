Suspect referred to prosecution for leaving weapon in front of justice minister's home

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- A 42-year-old man was referred Friday to prosecutors for further investigation on suspicions of leaving a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in southern Seoul.

The man, only known by his surname Hong, is facing suspicions that he placed a weapon and a torch lighter at the entrance of Han's apartment in Seoul's Gangnam district at 3 a.m. on Oct. 11.

After receiving a complaint from the apartment's security guard, police tracked him down at his home in eastern Seoul three days after the incident.

The police referred Hong to the prosecution under physical detention for further investigation and potential indictment on charges of intimidation and housebreaking.

Hong is currently unemployed and has previously worked as a day laborer. He is not affiliated with any political parties, according to investigations.



view larger image Police officers escort a man out of a court in Seoul on Oct. 16, 2023, following a court hearing on suspicions of leaving a weapon in front of Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon's home in southern Seoul. (Yonhap)

