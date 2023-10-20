Top general inspects Hoguk military exercise at mechanized unit

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top general visited a mechanized unit Friday to check its readiness and participation in an ongoing military exercise, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum made the inspection at the 7th Maneuver Corps' headquarters in Icheon, 56 kilometers southeast of Seoul, as the annual Hoguk exercise kicked off Monday.

At the unit, Kim called for troops to be equipped with the highest level of operational readiness through realistic training, according to the JCS.

He then visited the Army Aviation Command in the same city and instructed troops to strengthen response capabilities against unmanned enemy assets.

"The on-site inspections were made to emphasize thoroughly maintaining a readiness posture to overwhelmingly and decisively punish any enemy provocation and aggression," the JCS said.

This year's Hoguk exercise, which involves the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps., will run through Nov. 22.

North Korea has previously reacted angrily to the exercise, calling it a provocation.

During last year's drills, the North fired artillery shots into maritime buffer zones set under the 2018 inter-Korean military accord and ballistic missiles into the East Sea.



view larger image JCS Chairman Gen. Kim Seung-kyum and other military officials inspect an AH-64E Apache helicopter at the Army Aviation Command in Icheon, 56 kilometers southeast of Seoul, on Oct. 20, 2023, in this photo provided by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr

