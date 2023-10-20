Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Ive #album sales #first-week sales #record #I've Mine

Ive sets own first-week sales record at 1.6 mln copies with first EP

14:26 October 20, 2023

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Ive, a leading fourth-generation girl group, has set its own first-week sales record with its latest album.

"I've Mine," the band's first EP, has sold 1.6 million copies in the first week since its release last Friday, the group's agency, Starship Entertainment, said Friday, quoting data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales.

This made the EP the band's third million-selling album after "After Like," its third single released last year, and "I've Ive," its first full-length album released in April.

The group's previous record was 1.1 million copies set with its previous release, "I've Ive."

view larger image K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Of all K-pop female artists, Ive made the third-biggest first-week sales with "I've Mine," behind aespa's "My World" (1.69 million copies) and NewJeans' "Get Up" (1.65 million copies).

Ive is also doing well on major domestic music charts with the new album's three main tracks -- "Baddie," "Off the Record" and "Either Way" -- charting high on those charts.

sshim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK