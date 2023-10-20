(LEAD) TXT, Ive set own first-week sales records with new albums

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with sales record; CHANGES headline; ADDS photo)

By Shim Sun-ah

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- K-pop groups Tomorrow X Together (TXT) and Ive have set their own first-week sales records with their latest albums.

"The Name Chapter: Freefall," the third full-length album by TXT, has sold over 2.25 million copies in the first week since its release on Friday last week, BigHit Music said Friday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of albums sales.

The LP became the band's second album to surpass 2 million copies in sales this year and secured the biggest first-week sales in the group's career.



K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music.

Its previous record was 2.18 million copies, set with "The Name Chapter: Temptation," its fifth EP released in January.

Ive, a leading fourth-generation girl group, has also set its own first-week sales record with "I've Mine," the band's first EP released on the same day as TXT's album.

"I've Mine" has sold 1.6 million copies in its debut week, Starship Entertainment said, citing data from Hanteo Chart.

This made the EP the band's third million-selling album after "After Like," its third single released last year, and "I've Ive," its first full-length album released in April.

The group's previous record was 1.1 million copies set with its previous release, "I've Ive."

K-pop girl group Ive is seen in this photo provided by Starship Entertainment.

Of all K-pop female artists, Ive made the third-biggest first-week sales with "I've Mine," behind aespa's "My World" (1.69 million copies) and NewJeans' "Get Up" (1.65 million copies).

Ive is also charting high on major domestic music charts with the new album's three main tracks -- "Baddie," "Off the Record" and "Either Way."



