SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.

(Yonhap Interview) S. Korea mulling sanctions amid suspected N. Korea-Russia arms deal: minister

SEOUL -- South Korea has no choice but to seek "powerful" sanctions against North Korea and Russia if Moscow provides military technology to Pyongyang in return for a suspected supply of North Korean weapons to Russia, Seoul's point man on Pyongyang has said.

The United States said last week that North Korea has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Moscow for use in its war in Ukraine amid speculation that the Sept. 13 summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin might have led to an arms deal.



S. Korean envoy calls N. Korean escapee repatriation 'grave' human rights incident

WASHINGTON -- South Korea's top envoy at the United Nations on Wednesday criticized China's reported repatriation of North Korean refugees last week as a "grave" human rights incident and called on the international community to raise voices for their protection.

Ambassador Hwang Joon-kook made the remarks as human rights advocacy groups claimed China forcibly sent back around 600 North Korean defectors, who were detained in the provinces of Jilin and Liaoning, last week.



Access to N. Korean propaganda accounts on X blocked in S. Korea

SEOUL -- Access to two X accounts, presumably run by North Korea for propaganda purposes, have been blocked in South Korea, the respective accounts showed Wednesday.

As of 2 p.m., the accounts YuMi_DPRK_daily and Parama_Coreafan on are not accessible, with a message on the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, showing they have been "withheld in Korea in response to a legal demand."



(LEAD) Unification ministry slams N. Korea over suspected arms transfer to Russia

SEOUL -- The unification ministry lambasted North Korea on Monday for its suspected arms transfer to Russia, saying that it has exposed the true nature of the North deceiving the world.

In a press briefing Friday, John Kirby, the U.S. National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, said Pyongyang has delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia in recent weeks for use in Ukraine.

