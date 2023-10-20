Key developments on North Korea this week

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------------
Oct. 16 -- 2 Russian ships made 5 trips between N. Korea, Russia since mid-Aug. in suspected arms transfers: WP
S. Korea, U.S., Japan install trilateral communication hotline amid N. Korea, China challenges
17 -- U.S. strategic bomber B-52 lands at S. Korean air base for 1st time
N. Korea vows 'overwhelming' response over U.S. deployment of strategic assets
18 -- S. Korea, U.S. and Japan to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source
19 -- Russian FM meets N. Korea's Kim, reaffirms solidarity with Pyongyang
20 -- NK leader vows to build 'forward-looking' ties with Russia in talks with FM
N. Korea warns U.S. strategic assets will be '1st targets of destruction'
(END)