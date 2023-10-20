The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

(3rd LD) NK leader vows to build 'forward-looking' ties with Russia in talks with FM

SEOUL -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has vowed to build a "forward-looking" relationship with Russia during his meeting with its foreign minister, state media said Friday, as the two countries move to strengthen military ties amid speculation over their suspected arms deal.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov made a two-day visit to Pyongyang on Wednesday in a follow-up to the Sept. 13 summit between the North Korean leader and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russia's Far East.

------------------

U.N. General Assembly head hopes no tension-escalating measures follow N.K.-Russia talks

SEOUL -- The president of the U.N. General Assembly on Friday voiced hopes "no policy measures" threatening the security of the Korean Peninsula come out of Pyongyang's recent talks on military cooperation with Russia.

Dennis Francis, president of the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly, made the appeal in a press conference during his visit to Seoul, as the Russian foreign minister visited North Korea this week amid lingering speculation over a possible arms deal.

-----------------

Prosecutors raid Presidential Archives over alleged data manipulation by Moon gov't

SEOUL -- Prosecutors raided the Presidential Archives for the second day in a row Friday as part of a probe into alleged economic data manipulation by the previous Moon Jae-in government, officials said.

Prosecutors and investigators from the Daejeon District Prosecutors Office began their search of the archives in the central administrative city of Sejong on Thursday to view the Moon administration's documents related to the suspected data manipulation, they said.

-----------------

(LEAD) Asiana Airlines to decide on sale of cargo biz to win EU approval for Korean Air's takeover: sources

SEOUL -- Asiana Airlines Inc., South Korea's second-largest air carrier, plans to decide on whether to sell its cargo business later this month, as Korean Air seeks to win antitrust approval from European Union (EU) regulators for its takeover of the rival, industry sources said Friday.

Asiana is set to hold a board meeting on Oct. 30 to make a decision on the planned sale of its cargo business, the sources said on the condition of anonymity.

-----------------

Yoon's approval rating falls to 6-month low

SEOUL -- President Yoon Suk Yeol's approval rating hit the lowest in six months, a poll showed Friday.

The opinion poll, conducted by the polling agency Gallup Korea, showed that the positive assessment of Yoon's performance fell to 30 percent, down from the previous week's 33 percent and marked the lowest level since 27 percent was recorded in the second week of April.

On the other hand, the disapproval rating came to 61 percent, up 3 percentage points from the same period.

-----------------

Landers set to begin KBO title defense vs. hot-swinging Dinos

SEOUL -- The defending South Korean baseball champions SSG Landers will begin their pursuit of a second straight championship this weekend against the hot-swinging NC Dinos.

As the No. 3 seed from the regular season, the Landers will have the home field advantage in the best-of-five first round in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) postseason. Game 1 starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, some 30 kilometers west of Seoul, followed by Game 2 at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the same venue.

-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares hit 7-month low on U.S. rate hike woes

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks dropped by more than 1.5 percent to the lowest point in over seven months Friday amid woes over the U.S. Federal Reserve's further monetary tightening. The local currency rose against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 40.8 points, or 1.69 percent, to close at 2,375, marking the lowest level since March 14, when the KOSPI finished at 2,348.97.

(END)