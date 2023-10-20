Hyundai, Kia's Jan-Sept. Europe sales up 3.5 pct on SUVs, EVs

SEOUL, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Motor Co. and its affiliate Kia Corp. said Friday their vehicle sales in Europe rose 3.5 percent on-year during the first nine months of the year, helped by increases in SUV and electric vehicle (EV) sales in the region.

The total number of vehicle units sold by the two companies in Europe combined reached 850,965 during the January-September period, up 3.5 percent from a year ago, citing the latest data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association.

Sales of Hyundai models inched up 1.8 percent while that of Kia climbed 5.1 percent.

The European market share of Hyundai and Kia combined, however, shed 1.1 percent from last year, according to the companies.

The companies cited an increase in SUV sales to the overall sales growth during the period. Hyundai sold 100,379 Tucson models while Kia moved 119,141 Sportage units during the period.

They also reported a combined 3.9-percent increase in EV sales, with Kia's Niro EV and EV6 models having sold 30,168 and 29,026 units, respectively.



view larger image This photo provided by Hyundai Motor Co. shows a Tuscon SUV model produced by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

