Biden announces release of 2 Americans held hostage by Hamas

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 20 (Yonhap) -- The United States has secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by the Hamas militant group, President Joe Biden said Friday, expressing his appreciation to Qatar and Israel for their assistance in their release.

In a statement, Biden also highlighted the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining U.S. citizens among an estimated 200 hostages abducted by the militant group on Oct. 7 when it launched a deadly surprise, multi-pronged attack on Israel.

"Today, we have secured the release of two Americans taken hostage by Hamas during the horrific terrorist assault against Israel," he said. "Our fellow citizens have endured a terrible ordeal these past 14 days, and I am overjoyed that they will soon be reunited with their family, who has been wracked with fear."



view larger image U.S. President Joe Biden delivers an address about his approaches to the conflict between Israel and the Hamas militant group from the Oval office at the White House in Washington on Oct. 19, 2023 in this file photo released by Reuters. (Yonhap)

The two freed U.S. citizens are a mother and her daughter.

The president stressed that the U.S. government has been working "around the clock" to free American hostages, noting that he has "no higher priority than the safety of Americans" in captivity around the world.

Ten Americans still remain unaccounted for following the Hamas attack, officials said.

In a press conference, Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterated Biden's pledge to do "everything possible" to secure the release of every hostage, while refusing to go into detail about the operations to free the hostages.

"You will understand that because this is an ongoing effort to get Americans who are hostage in this moment in Gaza, I really can't go into any details about what we are doing and how we are doing it," he told reporters.

