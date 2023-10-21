Oct. 22

1950 -- American-led U.N. forces advance to Korea's border with China a little more than a month after the Incheon landing, which turned the tide of the Korean War. The U.N. forces were later forced to retreat by Chinese soldiers who crossed the border to aid North Korea's attack.

1996 -- South Korea joins the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a Paris-based group of developed nations.

2002 -- A South Korean court decides to extradite a 25-year-old man, who was charged in America with multiple counts of armed robbery, to the United States, the first such case of a Korean citizen being sent back to the U.S. since the extradition treaty between the two countries took effect in December 1999. Meanwhile, a U.S. magistrate in West Virginia also granted the extradition of Kenzi Noris Elizabeth Snider, 21, to South Korea, to stand trial for murdering her friend in Seoul. She was the first foreigner ever to be extradited to Korea.

2003 -- Dissident Song Doo-yul is arrested on charges of violating the National Security Law and engaging in pro-North Korean activities. The Muenster University professor had arrived in South Korea after 36 years of self-imposed exile in Germany. Song was initially sentenced to seven years in prison, but an appellate court later cleared him. Song and his wife returned to Germany in August 2004.

2010 -- Finance ministers from the Group of 20 major economies open two-day talks in Gyeongju, 370 kilometers southeast of Seoul, to find ways to resolve the sticky global currency row and set the agenda for the Seoul summit held Nov. 11-12. The economies agreed to avoid competitive currency devaluations and curb excessive trade imbalances to ease mounting economic tensions.

2013 -- South Korean Prime Minister Chung Hong-won and his Danish counterpart, Helle Thorning-Schmidt, agree to further develop their strategic partnership over a wide range of issues of mutual interest during Chung's trip to Denmark.

2019 -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon attends the enthronement ceremony for Japanese Emperor Naruhito in Tokyo, as part of a three-day trip seen largely aimed at mending frayed ties between Seoul and Tokyo over wartime history. Lee also met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

