SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Oct. 21.



Korean-language dailies

-- Presidential protocol secretary resigns over child's alleged bullying (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds surpass 5 pct, fueling fears of high rates (Kookmin Daily)

-- Presidential protocol secretary resigns amid controversy over 'child's school bullying' (Donga Ilbo)

-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds top 5 pct, rocking financial market (Segye Times)

-- China's ban on graphite exports sets off alarm in S. Korea's secondary cell sector (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Shock waves from U.S. sovereign bond rates bring KOSPI under 2,400 mark (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Out with unqualified candidates; how confirmation hearings should proceed (Hankyoreh)

-- Samsung Electronics spends more electricity than Busan City (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Interest rates on U.S. sovereign bonds break through 5 pct threshold (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- China's export controls on graphite put battery sector on edge (Korea Economic Daily)

(END)