Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #LSD outbreak

S. Korea reports 2nd case of lumpy skin disease in cattle

13:25 October 21, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 21 (Yonhap) -- South Korea confirmed its second case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) in cattle at a local farm on Saturday.

The report comes one day after the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD at a farm in Seosan, located some 98 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

The second LSD case was confirmed at a farm in Pyeongtaek, located 60 kilometers south of Seoul.

Local health authorities said samples were taken from a milk cow at the farm on Friday.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.

Under the country's health protocol, the government has cordoned off the Pyeongtaek farm, with the entire 92 heads of cattle there set to be culled, according to the health officials there.

A standstill order is also in effect on all farms and related facilities within a 10 kilometer radius of the affected farm until 2 p.m. Sunday, they added.

view larger image A quarantine official blocks a road leading to a pig farm in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea, on Sept. 26, 2023, after another case of African swine fever was confirmed there. (Yonhap)

A quarantine official blocks a road leading to a pig farm in Hwacheon, Gangwon Province, northeastern South Korea, on Sept. 26, 2023, after another case of African swine fever was confirmed there. (Yonhap)

bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK