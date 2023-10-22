4 people remain unconscious as fishing boat capsizes in S. Korea

BUAN, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Four people who were rescued remained unconscious after their fishing boat capsized off South Korea's southwestern coast, coast guard officials said Sunday.

A total of 18 people were on the boat at the time of the accident, and the remaining 14 people who were also saved sustained minor injuries, officials said.

The boat overturned in seas off the west coast town of Buan, 204 kilometers south of Seoul, as of 5:57 a.m. on Sunday after it collided with a tugboat, officials said.

The cause of the collision was still under investigation, the coast guard said.



