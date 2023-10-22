Go to Contents
S. Korea, U.S. stage joint anti-submarine drills near Guam

10:37 October 22, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The navies of South Korea and the United States have conducted a weekslong anti-submarine exercise in waters off the coast of Guam, the South's Navy said Sunday.

The biennial exercise, known as Silent Shark, which began on Oct. 6 and lasted until Sunday, is designed to enhance the countries' anti-submarine warfare proficiency against North Korean threats, according to the armed service.

South Korea earlier sent a 1,800-ton Son Won Il-class submarine and two P-3C patrol aircraft to participate in the drills, consisting of a joint search, track and attack exercise on a mock submarine.

The exercise comes at a time when Pyongyang has vowed to further strengthen its nuclear deterrence amid heightened tensions on the Korean Peninsula. Early last month, North Korea said it launched a new "tactical nuclear attack submarine" capable of carrying out an underwater nuclear attack.

view larger image This photo, provided by the South Korean Navy on Oct. 22, 2023, shows a 1,800-ton Son Won Il-class submarine arriving at a U.S. naval base in Guam on Sept. 28. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by the South Korean Navy on Oct. 22, 2023, shows a 1,800-ton Son Won Il-class submarine arriving at a U.S. naval base in Guam on Sept. 28. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

