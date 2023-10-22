S. Korea, U.S., Japan set to conduct joint aerial exercise for 1st time: source

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea, the United States and Japan are set to kick off a joint aerial exercise for the first time near the Korean Peninsula on Sunday, sources said, amid efforts to bolster three-way security cooperation against North Korean threats.

The trilateral aerial exercise is scheduled for Sunday over the Korean Peninsula, involving the U.S. strategic bomber B-52 currently deployed to South Korea.

The joint aerial exercise involving South Korean, U.S. and Japanese air forces will consist of a formation flight with fighter jets from the three countries escorting the B-52, according to South Korean and U.S. military sources.

Although the B-52s -- a key U.S. strategic asset -- have previously been deployed over the Korean Peninsula for joint air drills with the South Korean Air Force, it marked the first time the bomber landed at an air base in the country.

view larger image A U.S. B-52 strategic bomber takes part in a combined air exercise with South Korean F-35A fighter jets over the Korean Peninsula on Oct. 17, 2023, in this photo provided by South Korea's Air Force. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The nuclear-capable B-52 landed in South Korea for the first time last Tuesday, after it staged a commemorative flight over a biennial defense trade show in the country and joint air drills with South Korean stealth fighter jets.

The latest move comes after the leaders of the three nations agreed to strengthen security cooperation in response to North Korea's growing nuclear and missile threats during their summit in Camp David in August.

Earlier this month, Seoul, Washington and Tokyo staged a trilateral maritime interdiction exercise in waters south of the Korean Peninsula for the first time in seven years.

