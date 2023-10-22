Go to Contents
Jungkook becomes 1st K-pop soloist to chart 3 songs in Spotify's top 10

14:30 October 22, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- BTS member Jungkook has placed three songs on the streaming platform Spotify's global top 10 chart, becoming the first South Korean solo artist to do so, his agency said Sunday.

Jungkook's debut solo single, "Seven," and his second digital single, "3D," ranked No. 1 and No. 9, respectively, on Spotify's daily top song global chart released Saturday, BigHit Music said.

The Kid LAROI's new song, featuring Jungkook of BTS, also landed at No. 10.

"With this, Jungkook has become the first K-pop solo artist to have three songs simultaneously placed in the top 10 spots of this chart," his agency said.

view larger image Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music on Oct. 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Jungkook of K-pop supergroup BTS is seen in this photo provided by BigHit Music on Oct. 4, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


