Korean Australian Minjee Lee wins LPGA tournament in S. Korea in playoff

PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- Australian star Minjee Lee captured her 10th career LPGA title in South Korea on Sunday, winning in the land of her parents' birth for the first time.

Lee, born in Perth to Korean parents, defeated Korean American Alison Lee in a playoff to claim the BMW Ladies Championship in Paju, northwest of Seoul.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Minjee Lee of Australia reacts to her birdie putt on the fourth hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

Minjee led Alison by two shots with two holes to play, but the latter pulled even with birdies at the 17th and 18th. Minjee only managed pars on those final two holes to drop into the playoff at 16-under 272 at the par-72, 6,369-yard course Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club.

Back at the 18th for the first playoff hole, Minjee sank her birdie putt after Alison missed her attempt from about eight feet away.

This was Lee's second win of this season, making her the fifth player in 2023 to grab multiple titles after Celine Boutier of France, Lilia Vu of the United States, Ko Jin-young of South Korea and Yin Ruoning of China.

Lee took home US$330,000.

The BMW Championship, which began in 2019, also needed a playoff to determine the champions in 2019 and 2021.



view larger image In this Associated Press photo, Minjee Lee of Australia tees off on the second hole during the final round of the BMW Ladies Championship on the LPGA Tour at Seowon Hills at Seowon Valley Country Club in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on Oct. 22, 2023. (Yonhap)

