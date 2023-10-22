Gov't, PPP agree to release 2,900 tons of cabbage ahead of annual 'gimjang' season

By Kim Han-joo

SEOUL, Oct. 22 (Yonhap) -- The government made a decision Sunday to release 2,900 tons of cabbage ahead of the annual kimchi-making season as part of its latest efforts to combat inflation and support the livelihoods of the people.

The decision was reached during a meeting between government officials and lawmakers of the ruling People Power Party, Rep. Park Jung-ha, the party's spokesman, told reporters.

Cabbage is a crucial ingredient in kimchi, and the traditional "gimjang" season typically spans from November to December. During this time, people prepare large quantities of kimchi in anticipation of the cold winter.

Park emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing the stability of the cost of living and easing the burden on vulnerable populations.

Furthermore, both sides agreed to provide special grants to local governments in response to the recent outbreak of lumpy skin disease (LSD).

The country reported six additional cases of LSD in the country's central region Sunday, bringing the total number of officially confirmed LSD cases to 10, just two days after the country confirmed its first-ever case of LSD.

LSD is a highly infectious disease that causes skin lesions, fever and loss of appetite, often leading to a fall in milk production and even death. It affects cattle and buffalo via mosquitoes and other blood-feeding insects.



