Seventeen drops new EP, records biggest preorders in K-pop history

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Seventeen released its 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," on Monday, the group's management agency said.

"Seventeenth Heaven" is an adaptation of the English expression "seventh heaven," which means "a state of extreme happiness," according to Pledis Entertainment.

The EP consists of eight tracks: the main single with a Korean title that translates to "God of Music," "SOS," "Back 2 Back" and "Monster."



Member Woozi produced the album, while five other members of the 13-piece group -- S.coups, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon -- co-composed or co-wrote the lyrics of the album's tracks.

"God of Music" is a soul funk song based on a combination of cheerful synthesizers and brass sounds. It contains the energy of happiness that Seventeen depicts.

The album has sold more than 5.2 million copies in preorders, marking the biggest preorders for any K-pop album.

