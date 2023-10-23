Go to Contents
TXT debuts at No. 3 on Billboard 200 with 3rd studio album

08:59 October 23, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together made it into the Billboard 200 albums chart for the first time at No. 3 with its third studio album.

"The Name Chapter: Freefall" ranked third behind Bad Bunny's "Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Manana" and Drake's "For All the Dogs" in this week's chart, Billboard said Sunday (U.S. time) in a chart preview.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales and other digital sales records.

view larger image K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together poses for photos during a media showcase held in Seoul in this file photo taken Oct. 12, 2023, for its third full-length album, "The Name Chapter: Freefall." The album came out on Oct. 13. (Yonhap)

"Freefall" sold 114,500 equivalent album units, including 106,000 from physical album sales, according to the U.S. music magazine.

It became the band's third album to chart the Billboard 200 this year, according to the group's agency, BigHit Music.

The group's previous release, its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation" spent 19 non-consecutive weeks on the chart after debuting at No. 1, the agency added.

sshim@yna.co.kr
