Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Celltrion Healthcare #merger plan #Celltrion

Shareholders of both Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare approve merger plan

10:53 October 23, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of pharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. on Monday approved a plan to merge with its sales and marketing affiliate Celltrion Healthcare Co., company officials said.

Celltrion Healthcare's merger with Celltrion was also approved by the affiliate's shareholders earlier in the day.

The approval came about three months after Celltrion announced its plan to integrate the group's three listed firms -- Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm Inc. -- in a bid to strengthen its cost competitiveness and diversify its pipeline to become a global drugmaker that produces biosimilars and new drugs.

With Monday's approval, Celltrion and Celltrion Healthcare are expected to be fully integrated on Dec. 28, and shares of the new company will be available for trading on Jan. 12 next year.

view larger image The logo of Celltrion Healthcare Co. captured from its official website (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The logo of Celltrion Healthcare Co. captured from its official website (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK