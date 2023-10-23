(LEAD) Shareholders of both Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare approve merger plan

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with more info, background; CHANGES photo; ADDS byline)

By Kim Na-young

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Shareholders of pharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. on Monday approved a plan to merge with its sales and marketing affiliate Celltrion Healthcare Co., company officials said.

Celltrion Healthcare's merger with Celltrion was also approved by the affiliate's shareholders earlier in the day.

Over 95 percent of the companies' shareholders that participated in the vote supported the merger plan, while the National Pension Service, the second-largest stakeholder of Celltrion, reportedly abstained from the vote.



view larger image The photo provided by Celltrion Inc. shows an extraordinary general meeting of its shareholders held at a hotel in Incheon, 27 kilometers west of Seoul, on Oct. 23, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

With Monday's approval, Celltrion is expected to fully absorb Celltrion Healthcare on Dec. 28, and shares of the new company will be available for trading on Jan. 12 next year, according to company officials.

Shareholders opposing the merger can exercise their appraisal right until Nov. 13.

The approval came about three months after Celltrion announced its plan to integrate the group's three listed firms -- Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare and Celltrion Pharm Inc. -- in a bid to strengthen its cost competitiveness and diversify its pipeline to become a global drugmaker that produces biosimilars and new drugs.

Once the integration with Celltrion Healthcare is finalized by the end of this year, Celltrion said it will pursue a merger with its chemical pharmaceutical affiliate, Celltrion Pharm, within the next six months.

Upon completion of the merger, their parent Celltrion Holdings will hold a 21.5 percent stake in the combined entity, and the combined entity will own 54.8 percent of Celltrion Pharm.

"With the U.S. approval of the new drug Zymfentra and the approval of the merger plan, the Celltrion group has taken a step closer to achieving its vision of reaching annual sales of 12 trillion won (US$8.9 billion) by 2030 and becoming a global big pharma," a company official said.

Earlier in the day, the company said its new autoimmune disease treatment, Zymfentra, has won approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Celltrion is the 14th-largest company on the main KOSPI bourse in terms of market capitalization at about 20.8 trillion won and Celltrion Healthcare is the third-largest company on the secondary KOSDAQ bourse in terms of market capitalization at about 10.4 trillion won.

nyway@yna.co.kr

(END)