Jeon So-min to bid farewell to 'Running Man'

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Actress Jeon So-min will leave the popular TV variety show "Running Man" after six years together, her agency said Monday.

The 37-year-old actress and the production team had thought it over carefully before agreeing on the decision, as she has been a popular fixture on the show for the past six years.

"We have concluded now is the time for her to take some time to refresh herself," the agency said, adding she would take the opportunity to focus more on acting, among other things.

"We had talked over ways to keep her for a long time, but decided to respect her decision," the program's network SBS said.

Jeon made her debut in a 2004 MBC TV series. In 2013, she played her first leading role in "Princess Aurora," for which she won the channel's Best New Actress Award later that year.

She joined "Running Man" in April 2017. She won the Rookie Award in the 2017 SBS Entertainment Awards, the Top Excellence Award, Variety, in 2018 and the Golden Content Award in 2020 as part of the cast.

view larger image Actress Jeon So-min speaks at the 2022 SBS Entertainment Awards in Sangam, western Seoul, in this file photo taken Dec. 17, 2022. (Yonhap)

