The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



------------------

(LEAD) Naturalized Korean doctor Yohan Ihn appointed as PPP innovation committee chief

SEOUL -- The ruling People Power Party (PPP) on Monday approved Yohan Ihn, South Korea's first special naturalized citizen, as the chairman of the party's innovation committee tasked with regaining voters' trust after its crushing defeat in a by-election in Seoul.

The decision to appoint Ihn, also known by his American name John Linton, was approved in the PPP's leadership meeting earlier in the day.

------------------

(LEAD) Exports up 4.6 pct during first 20 days of October

SEOUL -- South Korea's exports rose 4.6 percent on-year in the first 20 days of October on robust shipments of cars and petroleum products, data showed Monday.

The country's outbound shipments reached US$33.8 billion in the Oct. 1-20 period, compared with $32.3 billion tallied a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.

Imports rose 0.6 percent on-year to $37.6 billion during the period, resulting in a trade deficit of $3.74 billion.

------------------

S. Korea reports 4 more cases of lumpy skin disease, bringing total cases to 14

SEOUL -- South Korea reported four additional cases of lumpy skin disease (LSD), amid growing concerns over the nationwide spread of the highly infectious disease, the agricultural ministry said Monday.

"There have been 14 cases of infection, with 638 units being culled so far," Agricultural Minister Chung Hwang-keun said during an audit session at the National Assembly.

------------------

Actor Lee Sun-kyun denies knowing chaebol scion in drug probe

INCHEON -- Oscar-winning "Parasite" actor Lee Sun-kyun claimed Monday he doesn't know a third-generation scion of a South Korean family-owned conglomerate, who is currently under an internal police investigation over suspected illegal drug use, his lawyer said Monday.

The comments came as the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency has begun the internal investigation into eight people, including Lee, the scion and a would-be entertainer, on charges of using illegal drugs on multiple occasions in their homes or nightclubs in Seoul's Gangnam district this year.

------------------

(LEAD) N. Korea blames U.S. for instigating Israel-Hamas conflict

SEOUL -- North Korea on Monday accused the United States of being behind the ongoing war between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, saying Washington is "entirely" responsible for the tragedy.

Pyongyang raised the accusation following U.S. President Joe Biden's recent trip to Israel where he reiterated his backing of Israel and condemned a deadly explosion at a hospital in Gaza by what he called a terrorist group.

------------------

Rights groups warn of forced repatriation of N.K. defectors from China to N. Korea

SEOUL -- Human rights advocacy groups in South Korea warned Monday against Beijing's possible repatriation of North Korean defectors against their will after hundreds of defectors were reportedly sent back to their repressive home country earlier this month.

The warning comes after human rights advocacy groups claimed China forcibly sent back around 600 North Korean defectors, detained in the provinces of Jilin and Liaoning. On Oct. 13, Seoul's unification ministry confirmed that a "large number" of North Korean residents were repatriated, without specifying the figures.

------------------

Shareholders of both Celltrion, Celltrion Healthcare approve merger plan

SEOUL -- Shareholders of pharmaceutical firm Celltrion Inc. on Monday approved a plan to merge with its sales and marketing affiliate Celltrion Healthcare Co., company officials said.

Celltrion Healthcare's merger with Celltrion was also approved by the affiliate's shareholders earlier in the day.

------------------

Three bidders vie for major stake in news channel YTN

SEOUL -- Three groups have submitted final bids to buy a major stake in cable news channel YTN, financial sources said Monday, with the results of the bidding expected to be announced later in the day.

In November last year, two state-run firms announced a plan to put their combined 30.95 percent stake in YTN up for sale.



(END)