AMCHAM delegation to visit U.S. for meetings with Biden admin officials, lawmakers

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- The American Chamber of Commerce in Korea (AMCHAM) said Monday it will send a delegation to Washington this week to promote the business and trade relationship between South Korea and the United States.

The delegation led by AMCHAM Chairman James Kim plans to meet with approximately 30 officials from various sections of the Joe Biden administration, including the White House, Department of Commerce and State Department, during the group's annual "doorknock" visit from Tuesday to Thursday.

During the visit, the group is scheduled to meet Kurt Campbell, the national security council coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs, at the White House, as well as with members of the U.S. Congress, including Jon Ossoff (D-GA), Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Todd Young (R-IN), among other senators and representatives.

AMCHAM said the delegation plans to underscore the "enduring robust U.S.-South Korea bilateral relationship" as the two countries commemorate the 70th anniversary of their alliance this year.



view larger image This image provided by the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea shows the organization's logo. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr

(END)