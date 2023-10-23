Another suspected marijuana sales flyer found at university; police launch probe

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Another flyer advertising suspected marijuana sales was found at Konkuk University in Seoul on Monday, prompting the police to search for the distributor.

According to officials at the university, a business card-sized flyer promoting "liquid weed" was found tucked into the window of a car parked in the basement parking lot at the schools' Arts & Design Building earlier in the day.

"Do you need inspiration? We prepared a innovative product for you 'liquid weed,'" the card reads, claiming the substance is "totally legal."

"Contact me while it's still legal!" it says, bearing a QR code on its backside.

Konkuk University issued an emergency notification warning students not to access the QR code if they find the flyer, while the Gwangjin Police Station in the district launched an investigation to track down the distributor through CCTVs.

The incident came after the same flyer was found recently at the art school's building at Hongik University in Seoul, prompting the school to urge its students to be cautious and notify the police.

Under the drug control act, exporting, importing, producing, selling or advertising marijuana is illegal unless specifically authorized by the chief of the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.



