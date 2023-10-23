Senior diplomats of S. Korea, U.S. discuss supply chains, energy

SEOUL, Oct. 23 (Yonhap) -- Senior diplomats of South Korea and the United States met Monday and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation on economic security and energy, Seoul's foreign ministry said.

During their talks, Kang Jae-kwon, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, and his U.S. counterpart, Emily Blanchard, agreed on the need to maintain close communication at a time when the "global economic environment is becoming unprecedentedly complicated" and the line between diplomacy and economic policy increasingly ambiguous, it added.

The two sides also discussed a wide range of issues, including supply chains, energy, economic cooperation with third countries and cooperation on the multilateral stage, according to the ministry.

Kang called for the U.S. government's continued "interest and consideration" to ensure a predictable environment for South Korean firms, as the U.S. has implemented policies such as the Inflation Reduction Act and the CHIPS and Science Act.

Blanchard stressed predictability and transparency are critical factors for businesses and voiced expectation that such policies will work to boost the economic capacity of both sides, according to the ministry.



view larger image Kang Jae-kwon (R), deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, shakes hands with Emily Blanchard, chief economist at the U.S. State Department, prior to their meeting in Seoul on Oct. 23, 2023, in this photo provided by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

