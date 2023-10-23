The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea to take contingency plans as China curbs exports of key battery material

SEOUL -- South Korea's industry ministry said Monday it will make contingency plans to ensure a smooth supply of some graphite products as China curbs exports of the key battery material.

First Vice Industry Minister Jang Young-jin made the remarks at a meeting with relevant government officials and corporate executives earlier in the day, saying that China's curbs of some graphite products would have a significant impact on South Korean companies.



-----------------

Defense chief reiterates call to suspend 2018 inter-Korean military agreement

SEOUL -- Defense Minister Shin Won-sik on Monday reiterated his call to suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military tension reduction agreement as he inspected a Marine Corps unit on a border island, his office said.

Shin made the call during his visit to the unit on the northwestern island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea, citing the agreement's impact on limiting military drills in the area, according to the ministry.



-----------------

(LEAD) Korean economy set for mild recovery, but bumpy road still ahead: BOK

SEOUL -- South Korea's economy will post a mild recovery amid a slowdown in inflation but face heightened uncertainties amid geopolitical tensions and higher rates in major economies, the central bank said Monday.

In a report to lawmakers for parliamentary inspection, the Bank of Korea (BOK) said the economy will post a mild recovery into next year as a slump in exports eases, while private spending remains relatively weak.



-----------------

(LEAD) Actor Lee Sun-kyun booked for investigation over suspected drug use

INCHEON -- Actor Lee Sun-kyun from the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" was booked Monday for investigation on charges of using illegal drugs.

The Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked Lee on charges, including marijuana use, and turned his status into that of a suspect, officials said.



-----------------

Another suspected marijuana sales flyer found at university; police launch probe

SEOUL -- Another flyer advertising suspected marijuana sales was found at Konkuk University in Seoul on Monday, prompting the police to search for the distributor.

According to officials at the university, a business card-sized flyer promoting "liquid weed" was found tucked into the window of a car parked in the basement parking lot at the schools' Arts & Design Building earlier in the day.



-----------------

KNOC clinches oil storage agreement with Saudi Aramco

SEOUL -- South Korea's state-run oil company said Monday it has clinched an agreement with Saudi Arabia's Aramco to reserve 5.3 million barrels of oil here in line with efforts to secure a stable supply of energy sources.

Under the agreement, the Korea National Oil Corp. (KNOC) will reserve the barrels in the southeastern industrial city of Ulsan, with South Korea having priority purchasing rights in case of a supply crisis.

The deal was clinched as South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol was on a state visit to the Middle Eastern kingdom.



-----------------

Police to deploy over 1,000 personnel to manage high-density alleyways during Halloween week

SEOUL -- Police on Monday announced plans to deploy over 1,000 personnel in narrow streets in Seoul to prevent overcrowding during Halloween week, as officials brace for massive gatherings on the holiday, one year after the crowd crush in Itaewon claimed 159 lives.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said it will implement safety measures from Friday to Tuesday in 16 locations, including in the special tourist zones of Itaewon and Hongdae, the shopping district of Myeongdong, the nightlife area near Konkuk University and Gangnam Station.



-----------------

(LEAD) Seoul shares down for 3rd day amid geopolitical tension, high U.S. bond yields

SEOUL -- South Korean stocks closed sharply lower for the third consecutive day Monday as investors' risk-off sentiment escalated amid geopolitical uncertainties and high U.S. bond yields. The local currency fell against the U.S. dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 17.98 points, or 0.76 percent, to close at 2,357.02.



-----------------

SPC's bakery brand to enter 12 markets in Middle East, Africa by 2033

SEOUL -- SPC Group, a South Korean food and beverage company, said Monday its bakery brand Paris Baguette will make inroads into 12 Middle Eastern and African markets by 2033 in its expansion strategy.

SPC's Paris Baguette brand has signed a memorandum of understanding with Saudi Arabia's Galadari Brothers Group for the establishment of their joint venture (JV) next year, the company said in a statement.



-----------------

(LEAD) Eugene Group wins bid to buy major stake in news channel YTN

SEOUL -- Eugene Group, a mid-sized conglomerate with businesses ranging from distribution to finance, has won a bid to buy a major stake in news channel YTN, financial sources said Monday.

Eugene Group and two others -- apparel exporter Hansae Co. and the Global Peace Foundation, established by Moon Hyun-jin, the third son of Moon Sun-myung, the late founder of the Unification Church -- submitted final bids to buy a 30.95 percent stake in YTN, according to the sources.

