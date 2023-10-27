(LEAD) Top U.S., Chinese diplomats hold talks over bilateral ties, Middle East tensions

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with remarks; RECASTS headline, lead)

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of the United States and China met in Washington on Thursday to discuss cooperation over escalating tensions in the Middle East and Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as bilateral ties marred by the two major powers' competition on security, technology and other fronts.

The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi came amid speculation that Washington and Beijing are working out details for an expected summit between President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the margins of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to take place in San Francisco from Nov. 11-17.

"I very much look forward to constructive conversations over the next few days," Blinken said.

Wang highlighted the importance of dialogue, noting that the U.S. and China have "disagreements" and "differences" but share "important common interests."

"Not only should we resume dialogue, the dialogue should be in-depth and comprehensive so that with dialogue, we can increase mutual understanding, reduce misunderstanding and misjudgments, constantly seek to expand common ground and pursue cooperation," Wang said through an interpreter.



He added cooperation between the two countries is needed to stabilize bilateral relations and return it to the track of "healthy, stable and sustainable" development.

High on the agenda were expected to be preparations for an expected summit between Biden and Xi.

During a meeting with California Gov. Gavin Newsom in Beijing on Wednesday, Xi struck a conciliatory tone, reportedly highlighting China's policy toward the U.S. in pursuit of "mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation" -- remarks that further raised the prospects of his possible summit with Biden.

Biden and Xi held their first face-to-face bilateral summit on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November.

In his talks with Wang, Blinken was expected to reiterate calls for Beijing to exert its influence to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading across the Middle East region as Israel is preparing for a ground assault into Hamas-controlled Gaza amid exchanges of fire with the Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

During his stay here, Wang plans to meet with National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Local media have also raised the possibility that Wang could meet with Biden as Blinken met Xi during his trip to Beijing in June.

In recent months, the Biden administration has been seen pursuing better ties with Beijing under its drive to "de-risk" -- rather than decouple -- the bilateral relationship. The efforts were evidenced by high-level visits to China by Blinken, Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

The U.S. outreach to China followed a period of tensions caused by China's sending of an alleged spy balloon over the U.S. early this year.

