Russia executing own soldiers for not following orders in Ukraine: White House

By Song Sang-ho

WASHINGTON, Oct. 26 (Yonhap) -- Russia has been executing its own soldiers for refusing to follow orders in its grueling war in Ukraine, a White House official said Thursday, as Washington announced a new military aid package to support Kyiv.

John Kirby, the National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, disclosed the information, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin is not giving up his aspirations to "take all of Ukraine."

"We have information that the Russian military has been actually executing soldiers who refuse to follow orders," he told a press briefing. "We also have information that Russian commanders are threatening to execute entire units if they seek to retreat from Ukrainian artillery fire."



view larger image John Kirby, National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications, is seen speaking during a press briefing at the Foreign Press Center in Washington on Aug. 16, 2023 in this captured image. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kirby also highlighted that Russia's mobilized forces remain "undertrained, underequipped and unprepared" for combat, though it has a "bigger" military than Ukraine's.

"The Russian military appears to be using what we would call human wave tactics -- just throwing masses of these poorly trained soldiers right into the fight with no proper equipment, no leadership and no resourcing support," he said.

The official called on Congress to "step up" and pass President Joe Biden's funding request to support Ukraine.

"It is time now to move forward with our supplemental funding because time clearly is not on our side and on that of Ukraine going forward to fix questions," he said.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. government announced a new package of arms support to Ukraine, worth $150 million. The package includes air defense, artillery, anti-tank, and other capabilities.

"Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks, which continue to take the lives of innocent people," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Until it does, the United States and the coalition we have built of more than 50 nations will continue to stand with Ukraine, and we will continue to work with Congress to help Ukraine secure its future -- a future in which its people rebuild and live safely in a resilient and thriving democracy," he added.

The new package came amid concerns that the United States' focus on supporting Ukraine would weaken in the wake of the Hamas militant group's attack on Israel on Oct. 7.

sshluck@yna.co.kr

(END)