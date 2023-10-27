Daewoo Engineering & Construction Q3 net income down 36.9 pct to 109.9 bln won

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 109.9 billion won (US$80.8 million), down 36.9 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period fell 7.4 percent on-year to 190.2 billion won. Revenue increased 18.6 percent to 2.99 trillion won.

The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 104.5 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

