Young franchises set for 1st clash in KBO postseason

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- The two youngest franchises in South Korean baseball, also two of the three most recent champions, will square off in the postseason for the first time starting next week.

The KT Wiz will face the NC Dinos in the best-of-five second round beginning Monday, with a ticket to the Korean Series for a date with the LG Twins at stake.

The Dinos won their first Korean Series title in 2020, seven years after joining the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The Wiz became the 10th KBO club in 2015 and won their first championship in 2021.



view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2023, Park Min-woo of the NC Dinos (R) tries to beat out a throw at first base during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game against the KT Wiz at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

As No. 2 seed, the Wiz had the bye to this stage and will have the home field advantage over fourth-seed Dinos. To reach this series, the Dinos knocked off No. 5 seed Doosan Bears in the wild card game and then swept third-seed and defending champions SSG Landers in the best-of-three first round.

Games 1 and 2 are at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, just south of Seoul, with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. Games 3 and, if necessary, 4, will be at Changwon NC Park in the southeastern city of Changwon, next Thursday and Friday, also starting at 6:30 p.m. If the series goes the distance, Game 5 will be back in Suwon at 2 p.m. on Nov. 5.

The Wiz will inevitably face "rest vs. rust" questions in the early part of the series, having played their final regular season game on Oct. 10 and earned a bye to this stage.

But some of their banged-up players needed that time to heal their bumps and bruises.

Starter Ko Young-pyo, whose regular season ended on Oct. 3 after taking a batted ball to his right forearm, is ready to pitch in this series. Another starter, Wes Benjamin, is also healthy after ending his Oct. 6 start early due to left arm discomfort.

Um Sang-back, a swingman for the Wiz, has recovered from broken ribs that shut him down in August.

The Wiz, though, were dealt a major injury blow during their intrasquad scrimmage Thursday, when slugger Kang Baek-ho suffered a torn oblique muscle and was ruled out for the rest of the postseason.

The Dinos have played four postseason games between Oct. 19 and Oct. 25, but will have had four days of much-needed rest before starting the new series against the Wiz.



view larger image NC Dinos players celebrate their 7-6 win over the SSG Landers in Game 3 of the first round in the Korea Baseball Organization postseason at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province, on Oct. 25, 2023. (Yonhap)

With their starters not on top of their game, the Dinos relievers have been doing some heavy lifting. Setup men Kim Young-kyu and Ryu Jin-wook, and closer Lee Yong-chan have pitched in all four postseason games so far, while reliever Lee Jae-hak has pitched in three of the four games.

The Dinos' top starter, Erick Fedde, is expected to take the mound in Game 1 against the Wiz, after sitting out the entire postseason so far while nursing a right forearm injury. Fedde, who won the regular season Triple Crown as the league leader in wins, ERA and strikeouts, was struck in the arm by a batted ball in his final regular season start on Oct. 16.

He had been scheduled to pitch in Game 3 against the Landers on Wednesday before being scratched with an arm impingement. Dinos manager Kang In-kwon said after Wednesday's game that barring a major setback, Fedde will start the opening game against the Wiz.

Fedde went 1-2 with a 2.65 ERA in three regular season starts against the Wiz. He struck out 23 in 17 innings but also allowed three home runs -- more than any other opponent.

The Wiz will likely counter with right-hander William Cuevas, who went a perfect 12-0 in 18 regular season starts, with a 2.60 ERA across 114 1/3 innings.

He didn't get a decision in his lone start against the Dinos on June 30, when he allowed two runs in six innings.

During the regular season, the Wiz won 10 out of their 16 meetings against the Dinos and outscored them 78-63.



view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2023, Anthony Alford of the KT Wiz (L) celebrates after hitting a single against the NC Dinos during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

But several Dinos hitters still put up strong numbers against Wiz pitching. Leadoff man Son Ah-seop batted .344, and No. 2 hitter Park Min-woo had a .390 average against the Wiz with a team-leading 23 hits. No. 3 hitter Park Kun-woo led the Dinos with six doubles and 11 RBIs against the Wiz.

For the Wiz, outfielder Anthony Alford led his team with four homers against the Dinos, while fellow outfielder Moon Sang-chul topped the RBI category with 15 in 14 games against the Dinos.



view larger image In this file photo from Oct. 10, 2023, NC Dinos starter Erick Fedde pitches against the Hanwha Eagles during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Changwon NC Park in Changwon, South Gyeongsang Province. (Yonhap)

The back end of the Wiz bullpen was excellent against the Dinos. Setup man Son Dong-hyun didn't give any earned runs in 11 innings, and another setup man Park Yeong-hyun tossed 11 1/3 innings of one-run ball with 15 strikeouts. Closer Kim Jae-yoon notched three saves against the Dinos while giving up one run in 7 2/3 innings.

The Dinos bullpen, their strength so far this postseason, was only so-so against the Wiz this year, with the closer Lee Yong-chan taking two losses in six outings.

view larger image In this file photo from Sept. 5, 2023, KT Wiz starter William Cuevas pitches against the LG Twins during a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at KT Wiz Park in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province. (Yonhap)

