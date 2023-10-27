Go to Contents
Soldier arrested for brandishing knife in Paju, injuring 1 person

10:07 October 27, 2023

PAJU, South Korea, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- An army soldier was detained Friday for allegedly brandishing a knife at people in the city of Paju, just northwest of Seoul, officials said Friday.

The police received a 112 report at 9 a.m. saying a solider climbed out of a military vehicle and suddenly started wielding a hand knife used in the military at nearby people in a town in Paju.

One person was injured while trying to subdue the suspect, according to officials.

Police said they have detained the man, and plan to look into his identity, affiliation and the circumstances behind the crime.

view larger image This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Paju Police Station. (Yonhap)

This photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, shows Paju Police Station. (Yonhap)

