'Aqua Man' to be remade into TV series in Japan

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- "Aqua Man," a popular wetboon distributed by Kakao Entertainment, will be remade into a TV series in Japan, the South Korean company said Friday.

Kakao signed an intellectual property deal with Fuji Television Network Inc. during the Fuji Television Global Vision 2023 event Thursday to co-produce the TV series.

The project marks the first collaboration between the companies.

"Aqua Man" is a coming-of-age fantasy romance that follows the friendship of Ji Seong-jun and Shin Na-ru, who have been friends for almost a decade.

The webtoon aired from 2016 to 2019 on Kakao Webtoon, with around 20 million cumulative hits.

Kakao Entertainment said the series will be released in 2025 on Fuji TV and FOD (Fuji TV On Demand), the network's over-the-counter platform.



view larger image The respective covers of the popular webtoon "Aqua Man" in Korean and Japanese are shown in the image provided by Kakao Entertainment on Oct. 27, 2023. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

