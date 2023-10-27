BTS' Japanese fan club runs ad for member Jin, S. Korean Army on defense daily

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- K-pop supergroup BTS' Japanese fan club ran an ad supporting member Jin, who has been serving his mandatory military service, and the South Korean military on the front page of the local defense daily on Friday.

"We express our deep respect and gratitude for the dedication of soldiers of the South Korean service members who contribute to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," the ad on the Korean National Defense Daily Newspaper read.

The Japanese ARMY, an acronym for Adorable Representative M.C. for Youth, also said it continues to celebrate the first anniversary of Jin's first solo single "The Astronaut."

Jin began his 18-month military service in the 5th Infantry Division in Yeoncheon County near the border with North Korea in December last year. He was chosen as a special warfare solider and was promoted to corporal in July, two months faster than ordinary soldiers, according to the Army.

Published by the Defense Media Agency under the Ministry of National Defense, the daily newspaper is primarily subscribed to by the members of the South Korean military.

South Korean BTS fans previously published an ad on the paper in June to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the septet's debut, marking the first ad featuring a celebrity published in the daily dedicated to military news.

All able-bodied South Korean men must carry out compulsory military service for at least 18 months in a country that constantly faces North Korea's military threats.

view larger image The Defense Daily, published by the Defense Media Agency under the Ministry of National Defense, runs Japanese BTS fan club's ad supporting BTS member Jin and the South Korean Army on Oct. 27, 2023, in this captured image. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

