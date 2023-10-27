SM's new boy group Riize to release follow-up single

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Riize, a rookie boy group under SM Entertainment, will drop "Talk Saxy" on Friday, a new digital single that follows up its popular debut song, "Get a Guitar."
The name of the new song was inspired by the word "saxy," meaning a very attractive saxophone player, according to SM.
The tune features ear-catching saxophone and 808 drum sounds from the beginning, the agency added.
The boys sing about their feelings of attraction toward a stranger honestly and confidently.
"As you can feel from the title, the saxophone sound is charming. The moment I saw the song's dance sketch for the first time, I just wanted to do it quickly. We'll be able to show you our most confident performance yet," the group said through the agency.
The team that consists of seven members -- Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton -- debuted last month with "Get a Guitar." The first single became an instant hit, selling over a million copies.
