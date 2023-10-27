SM's new boy group Riize to release follow-up single

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Riize, a rookie boy group under SM Entertainment, will drop "Talk Saxy" on Friday, a new digital single that follows up its popular debut song, "Get a Guitar."

The name of the new song was inspired by the word "saxy," meaning a very attractive saxophone player, according to SM.

The tune features ear-catching saxophone and 808 drum sounds from the beginning, the agency added.

The boys sing about their feelings of attraction toward a stranger honestly and confidently.



view larger image K-pop boy group Riize is seen in this photo provided by SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

"As you can feel from the title, the saxophone sound is charming. The moment I saw the song's dance sketch for the first time, I just wanted to do it quickly. We'll be able to show you our most confident performance yet," the group said through the agency.

The team that consists of seven members -- Shotaro, Eunseok, Sungchan, Wonbin, Seunghan, Sohee and Anton -- debuted last month with "Get a Guitar." The first single became an instant hit, selling over a million copies.

