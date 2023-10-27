S. Korean envoy urges strong solidarity to prevent forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights has urged all United Nations members to respond in unity to prevent further forced repatriation of North Korean defectors, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Lee Shin-wha, the ambassador-at-large for international cooperation on North Korean human rights, made the call during the U.N. Third Committee sessions in New York earlier this week, voicing serious concerns over China's recent repatriation of hundreds of North Koreans from its northeastern border regions.

"(The ambassador) urged all U.N. members to strongly unite to prevent additional forced repatriation and abide by the principle of non-refoulement, and for North Korea to immediately release all abductees, detainees and South Korean prisoners of war," the ministry said.

Non-refoulement refers to the international principle of not forcing refugees back to countries where they face the risk of persecution.

As Pyongyang's key ally, China does not recognize North Korean defectors as refugees and regularly repatriates them to their home country, where they can face harsh punishment.

Lee appreciated that the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) convened a meeting on North Korean human rights in August for the first time in six years, highlighting the importance of such talks taking place within the UNSC framework.

She also had a separate dialogue session with Julie Turner, the new U.S. envoy for North Korean human rights, and Elizabeth Salmon, the U.N. special rapporteur for North Korean human rights, on the sidelines of the U.N. event.

They discussed the dire human rights situation in the North and exchanged views on international efforts to promote accountability for those responsible.



view larger image Lee Shin-wha (2nd from L), the ambassador-at-large for international cooperation on North Korean human rights, speaks during a U.N. Third Committee session in New York on Oct. 23, 2023, in this photo provided by Seoul's foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

