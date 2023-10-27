The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.



-----------------

Arrival of N. Korean arms in Russia 'almost certain': British defense ministry

SEOUL -- Britain's defense ministry has said it is "almost certain" that North Korean munitions have arrived in western Russia for the country's use in its war against Ukraine amid persistent speculation over their arms transfers.

The information followed Washington's revelation that Pyongyang had sent more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Moscow as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a rare summit last month.



-----------------

G-Dragon denies drug use, vows to 'cooperate with probe sincerely'

SEOUL -- G-Dragon of K-pop group BIGBANG denied suspicions of illegal drug use Friday.

"I've never used drugs," the singer, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, said in a statement distributed through his lawyer.

On Wednesday, the Incheon Metropolitan Police Agency booked him for allegedly using drugs, in violation of the Narcotics Control Act.



-----------------

S. Korea, U.S. hold large-scale military drills against N. Korean artillery threats

SEOUL -- South Korea and the United States have held a large-scale combined military exercise to hone response capabilities against North Korean long-range artillery threats, officials said Friday.

The three-day drills, involving more than 5,400 South Korean and U.S. troops and some 300 artillery pieces, began Wednesday across the country amid renewed attention on Seoul's readiness against possible North Korean artillery shelling in the wake of Hamas' recent surprise attack on Israel.



-----------------

(LEAD) Soldier arrested for brandishing knife in Paju, injuring 1 person

PAJU, South Korea -- An army soldier was detained Friday for allegedly brandishing a knife at people in the city of Paju, just northwest of Seoul, officials said Friday.

The police received a 112 report at 9 a.m. saying a soldier climbed out of a military vehicle and suddenly started wielding a hand knife used in the military at nearby people in a town in Paju.



-----------------

(LEAD) S. Korea goes all-out to contain nationwide spread of lumpy skin disease

SEOUL -- South Korea has expedited the vaccination campaign for cattle and intensified quarantine measures to curb the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) amid deepening woes over its major dent to the beef industry.

Since the first ever outbreak of the viral infection last week, the country has so far confirmed 47 LSD cases nationwide, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.



-----------------

K-pop group Seventeen to give speech at UNESCO headquarters in Paris

SEOUL -- Seventeen will make a speech at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris and perform songs, becoming the first K-pop act to do so, the group's agency said Friday.

The 13-piece group will "address the 13th UNESCO Youth Forum at the UNESCO headquarters in Paris on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. (Paris time)," according to Pledis Entertainment.



-----------------

S. Korean envoy urges strong solidarity to prevent forced repatriation of N. Korean defectors

SEOUL -- South Korea's envoy for North Korean human rights has urged all United Nations members to respond in unity to prevent further forced repatriation of North Korean defectors, the foreign ministry said Friday.

Lee Shin-wha, the ambassador-at-large for international cooperation on North Korean human rights, made the call during the U.N. Third Committee sessions in New York earlier this week, voicing serious concerns over China's recent repatriation of hundreds of North Koreans from its northeastern border regions.



-----------------

Seventeen sets first-week sales record for K-pop album

SEOUL -- Boy group Seventeen has set a new record for first-week album sales in K-pop history with its latest album selling 4.62 million copies, the band's agency said Friday.

Pledis Entertainment said the group's 11th EP, "Seventeenth Heaven," had sold 4,629,479 units as of Thursday, citing data from Hanteo Chart, a leading local tracker of album sales.



-----------------

BTS' Japanese fan club runs ad for member Jin, S. Korean Army on defense daily

SEOUL -- K-pop supergroup BTS' Japanese fan club ran an ad supporting member Jin, who has been serving his mandatory military service, and the South Korean military on the front page of the local defense daily on Friday.

"We express our deep respect and gratitude for the dedication of soldiers of the South Korean service members who contribute to the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula," the ad on the Korean National Defense Daily Newspaper read.



-----------------

Chief of financial regulator says Kakao investigation going 'by the book'

SEOUL -- The ongoing investigation into alleged stock manipulation by social media giant Kakao Corp. is being conducted "by the book," the head of the financial regulator said Friday.

Financial Supervisory Service (FSS) chief Lee Bok-hyun made the remark when asked about the recent questioning of Kakao founder Kim Beom-su during a parliamentary audit of his agency.



-----------------

Fencer said to express wish to break up with controversial ex-fiance

SEOUL -- Two-time Olympic fencing medalist Nam Hyun-hee, hurt by scandalous allegations surrounding her former finance who turned out to be a woman, said Friday that she wants to break off the relationship.

Nam reportedly told the police that she does not want to have any more contact with her ex-finance Jeon Cheong-jo, one day after Jeon was briefly detained on stalking charges.

