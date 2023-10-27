(LEAD) Shinhan Financial's Q3 net profit drops 26 pct to 1.21 tln won

(ATTN: UPDATES with more information; ADDS photo)

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Shinhan Financial Group Co. on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 1.21 trillion won (US$902.4 million), down 26 percent from a year earlier.

Operating income for the July-September period was 1.7 trillion won, falling 1.1 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales dropped 29.8 percent to 16.64 trillion won.

The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 1.17 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

The group attributed the on-year drop in net profit to what it called a "one-off" cost that included 120 billion won as the result of a financial scandal involving the now-defunct Lime Asset Investment.

In the first nine months of the year, Shinhan Financial's net profit came to 3.9 trillion won, down 10.7 percent from the same period last year.

The flagship Shinhan Bank's Q3 net profit stood at 918.5 billion won, up 0.99 percent from a year earlier on increased interest income, according to the group.



view larger image The corporate logo of Shinhan Financial Group, captured from the company's official website (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)



