LG Electronics Q3 net income up 44.2 pct to 485.2 bln won

13:49 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Inc. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 485.2 billion won (US$359.2 million), up 44.2 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 996.7 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 746.6 billion won a year ago. Revenue fell 2.2 percent to 20.7 trillion won.

The operating profit was 24.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

