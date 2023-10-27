(LEAD) LG Electronics Q3 operating profit jumps 33.5 pct, beats expectations

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- LG Electronics Co. said Friday its third-quarter operating profit jumped more than 33 percent on brisk sales of new-platform services and automotive electronics, beating market expectations.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the July-September period came to 996.7 billion won (US$738.2 million) on a consolidated basis, up 33.5 percent from 746.6 billion won a year ago.

The operating profit was 24.9 percent higher than the average estimate, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.

Net profit also soared 44.2 percent to 485.2 billion won. But sales dropped 2.2 percent to 20.7 billion won.

LG Electronics said its business-to-business segments, including automotive electronics and air solutions businesses, led the strong bottomline, which accounted for more than 30 percent of its sales.

Its new platform-based service business that links high-end home appliances and content subscription services also contributed to the strong operating profit, it added.

LG Electronics' home appliance business logged quarterly sales of 7.46 trillion won, with an operating profit of 504.5 billion won.

The company earned 3.57 trillion won in sales and 110.7 billion won in operating profit from its TV business.

Its vehicle components business, one of LG Electronics' future growth drivers, posted a record 134.9 billion won in operating profit, with sales of 2.5 trillion won.



view larger image This file photo taken on July 30, 2020, shows the headquarters of LG Group in Seoul. (Yonhap)

brk@yna.co.kr

(END)