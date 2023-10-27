Go to Contents
Kia Q3 net profit up 384 pct to 2.22 tln won

14:03 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp. on Friday reported its third-quarter net profit of 2.22 trillion won (US$1.6 billion), up 384 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that operating profit for the July-September period rose 272.9 percent on-year to 2.86 trillion won. Revenue increased 10.3 percent to 25.54 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 2.23 trillion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
