Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Industrial Bank Of Korea Q3 net income down 3.8 pct to 731.6 bln won

15:37 October 27, 2023

SEOUL, Oct. 27 (Yonhap) -- Industrial Bank Of Korea on Friday reported its third-quarter net income of 731.6 billion won (US$539.6 million), down 3.8 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 968.5 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 1.04 trillion won a year ago. Revenue fell 30.6 percent to 7.71 trillion won.

The earnings met market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 738.3 billion won, according to a survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK